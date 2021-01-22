Ramez A Baassiri is Board Member at AHB Group; Author of “Interrupted Entrepreneurship.” AHB Group is a multi-billion-dollar Dubai based enterprise focused on construction, real estate development, investment, and manufacturing. Here’s what Mr. Bassiri has to say about the book:

“Much has unraveled and evolved in 2020. As we navigate each of our own disruptions glimmers of hope occasionally appear that are worthy of taking a pause and sharing. I was fortunate enough to read a most timely and relevant book titled: Real Results in a Virtual Economy by Dr. Denis Cauvier and Shane Gibson and it’s a game-changer!

As we all are entrenched in a more virtual world with a new economic reality, I found this enlightening book to be filled with helpful tools to measure and improve one’s digital performance. It delves into ways to help us all profit from an array of virtual tends. I especially enjoyed the part on how to navigate through the noisy virtual space and build a strong brand, this book is a must read for anyone seeking means and ways to succeed in today’s fast changing world.”

“Real Results in a Virtual Economy – How to Future-Proof Your Business” is available for pre- order (Kindle Version on Amazon / Paperback on RealResultsVirtualEconomy.com).

To book Dr. Denis Cauvier and Shane Gibson for speaking and media appearances visit RealResultsVirtualEconomy.com.

About Dr. Denis Cauvier

As President/CEO of three companies, Dr. Cauvier understands the realities, challenges & opportunities faced by senior executives in today’s turbulent economy and has guided his clients through three previous global recessions. Dr. Cauvier is an Adjunct Professor with ESC Clermont Graduate School and IPAG University Business School. Denis provides proven low cost/high impact methods to decrease costly employee turnover, increase levels of productivity, enhance performance, increase sales and customer satisfaction, increase market share, and boost profits. Denis’s strategies have added over $850 million in new value/revenue, and have boosted his client’s profits by tens of millions of dollars.