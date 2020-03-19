Titus recently appointed Mike Gomes as its Vice President Channel for North America. With 30+ years in technology and software sales and leading channel programs, he is charged with driving channel momentum for the company’s portfolio of data protection solutions.

As Titus is 100 percent focused on the channel, Gomes is charged with building and sustaining highly productive sales and support strategies for more than 400 Titus channel partners worldwide. He also is responsible for ensuring Titus resellers and distributors have everything they need to address growing demands for end-to-end data protection solutions spanning data identification and classification, personal data privacy and regulatory compliance.

Nearing its one-year anniversary, Titus’ channel program is ideal for security-focused partners selling data loss prevention (DLP) solutions and next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) as well as cloud access security brokers (CASBs) or anyone needing to elevate the discovery and classification of data to protect sensitive information and achieve compliance. Partners can leverage self-paced certification programs and a new portal for accessing the latest sales and marketing tools.

For more info, please visit www.titus.com