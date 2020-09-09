Tintri, provider of Intelligent Infrastructure for enterprises, announced its Tintri Partner Program, designed to help channel partners offer a full enterprise solution set, and identify more opportunities to generate predictable profitability and enable business growth. Tintri is 100% channel focused, and offers Intelligent Infrastructure solutions, programs and resources to enable partners to make the most of its organization’s skills and specializations to deliver mutual success.

Immediate Market Impact

Tintri prioritizes its channel partners, and strives to provide them with tools to grow their relationships with current customers, and expand into new markets. In May this year, Tintri released its Partner Portal providing a centralized location for partners to access a wide range of information and programs. Since then, new partner registration has increased 550% and approximately 80% of new partners have closed on new customer wins, underscoring that Tintri delivers on its promise of success and a differentiated user experience.

Intelligent Infrastructure as Your Competitive Edge

The Tintri Intelligent Infrastructure portfolio delivers differentiated outcomes in enterprise data centers of all sizes across all industries. Tintri’s AI- and ML-enabled storage solutions analyze, understand and quickly adapt to customer environments. Deep insights, intelligent analytics and autonomous operations simplify management, accelerate business decisions and reduce operating expenses. Tintri Intelligent Infrastructure delivers the foundation for best of breed solutions that meet the most demanding VDI, VSI, database, file service, analytics, and DevOps workloads. The company’s diverse technology offerings – comprising VMstore, IntelliFlash and NexentaStor product lines – support the complete spectrum of enterprise applications, use cases, protocols, data types and storage media requirements.

Tintri Intelligent Infrastructure, which continues to rapidly evolve and integrate as a portfolio, enables partners to reduce their customers’ storage management overhead by up to 95% and capital expenses by up to 50%. Tintri partners also benefit from the overwhelmingly positive experiences of over 10,000 customers, with user satisfaction ratings that are consistently among the highest in the industry.

About The Tintri Partner Program

The Tintri Partner Program offers a wide range of benefits for partners, including:

– Deal registration, guaranteed margins, incentives, and discounts

– Access to marketing qualified leads

– Customized marketing resources – collateral, integrated campaigns and event support

– Product, solution, competitive-based training

– Tintri support for customer install base/support contracts

“Our goal is to make it easy for our partners to grow their business and increase revenue by widening their customer base with solutions that go beyond storage,” said Paul Repice, vice president, Sales and Channel, Tintri. “Our technology has been adopted in over 20% of Fortune 100 enterprises because we offer a differentiated approach that meets our customers’ unique needs, and we are committed to supporting our partners in the same way.”

For more information about The Tintri Partner Program, please visit https://tintri.com/partners/.