Otava, a global leader in secure and compliant cloud solutions for enterprise and channel partners, announced that Tim Nielsen has been named Vice President of Sales and Solutioning.

Prior to joining Otava, Nielsen spent 20 years in IT managed services, application hosting design and security. He helped launch SAVVIS, later acquired by CenturyLink, and held leadership positions at SunGard and Zayo Group. Most recently, Nielsen served as a regional sales director at Radware.

“Given Otava’s significant growth over the last 18 months, it’s exciting to be part of a team that is leading the charge to support the cloud and business application needs of organizations in compliance-sensitive industries,” Nielsen said. “Otava partners with the best in the business and understands the evolving regulatory requirements for companies around the globe. I look forward to engaging with customers and building new relationships to deliver secure, compliant tailored environments that achieve their goals.”

In this role, Nielsen will lead Otava’s expert teams of Enterprise Direct, Global Partner, Inside Sales and Pre-Sales Architects to further accelerate the growth of the business. The Otava Partner Program is a collaborative, comprehensive program built from the ground up to deliver exceptional results for both you and your clients. Add Otava services to instantly expand your cloud practice, or take advantage of volume-based discounts as a referral partner. However you choose to partner with Otava, you can count on full visibility and control over your client relationships. Even more importantly, your clients can count on exceptionally secure, compliant cloud solutions.

Otava, Expect Exceptional. For more information, please visit www.otava.com