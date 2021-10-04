The folks at VMWare are busy preparing to unveil a lot of new technology improvements and opportunities for partners at their upcoming 2021 virtual event on October 5 -7. Based on just my pre-event briefing, it’s going to be a lot of content to digest and it will probably feel like drinking from a firehose.

VMWare is certainly one of the leaders in the remote access of everything. The pandemic was the perfect storm that solidified the value of a virtual desktop as most everyone was forced to work remotely. Leveraging applications and data efficiently as well as securely from the Cloud has become the key to succeeding in the digital-first economy.

The Cloud train is already barreling down the tracks and nothing seems to be in the way of slowing it down. The promised outcomes of virtualization are now becoming reality. That said, most experts who understand the pros and cons of migrating businesses in the cloud know that it’s not so easy. There are many things that can derail the ride. VMWare is working on resolving these issues to keep the train moving smoothly.

VMware understands the virtual challenges. They are making acquisitions and building out their portfolio of solutions to keep everything on track. They will be announcing virtual technology that is now performing at the speed of bare-metal servers.

They will be offering better ways for developers to do what they need to do. They are beefing up Carbon Black security at every step (Identify, Prevent, Detect, Respond and Recover) to keep hackers at bay (both inside Cloud and Cloud-to-Cloud). The VMWare Cloud Universal is expanding to help partners accelerate their customer path to Hybrid Cloud. Big announcements to scale “edge computing” and its integrated layers from edge applications (Public Cloud), overlay edge services (Private Cloud & Data Center) and underlay edge services (Telco/5G).

All this and more is part of speeding up the rise of multi-cloud computing.

It’s quite extraordinary what the brainiacs at VMWare are doing to help build the infrastructure to fuel the digital revolution. Quite frankly, it’s on the channel partners and businesses to digest VMWare’s technologies and figure out exactly how to apply it, as the DX benefit to them is mission critical.

In this new world of digital-everything, it’s comforting to know that companies like VWWare are helping to steer the ship as we boldly go where no one has gone before.

If I was a channel partner and I understood that my job now depends on my ability to help my customers in their journey of digital transformation, then I would at least want to know what VMWare is doing and how they can help me get to where I need to be.

Oh, and did I mention that they have a crazy line up of amazing speakers? Michael J. Fox, Will Smith, Arvind Kirshna CEO of IBM, Satya Nadella CEO Microsoft, Larry Ellison Chairman Oracle, Thomas Kurian CEO Google Cloud and more. It must be nice to get that level of talent to jump in a virtual event. Imagine that!

Don’t miss VMWorld. Register at

https://www.vmware.com/vmworld/en/index.html