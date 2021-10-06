Another close race but the channel partners votes are closed and the winner for the September Lion’s Den is Sherweb by Sandeep Kaur. CONGRATULATIONS! WELL DONE! Channel Partners view and vote for the best 3-minute vendor pitch. The vendor with the most votes wins and gets a Digital Sales Warrior Award and bragging rights. While there is only one top spot, everyone who enters the Lions’ Den have our applause and respect because it’s not easy to do. The Lion’s Den has proven to be an effective and enjoyable way for channel partners to explore many vendors in a short amount of time to see if there is a fit.

We also give out some cool prize draws to thank the voters for participating. The winners for the $100 gift certificates were Frederick P. and Nick S.. both from Province of Quebec, Canada. Next one will October.

Learn more about Sherweb: https://www.sherweb.com

The next Lions’ Den will be in October, during our live event in Toronto. See channelnext.ca for details and to register for in-person or online.

