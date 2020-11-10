It’s sad to not be meeting everyone in person this year in London for our annual British Awards Gala 😢. It’s one of my favorite things to do every year. I even got to do my Christmas shopping in one of the most beautifully holiday-decorated places on earth!

While most of our lives have been put on hold and so many are still suffering, maybe little things like virtual meet-ups and recognising our peers who do great things can ease the pain a bit. We added a new award this year for the Vendor who supported their partners best during the pandemic.

Hopefully, the World gets back to normal next year. In the meantime…

The SHOW MUST GO ON! So, our awards will go virtual this year.

Mark the date: December 10th, 2020. We start at 3:30 PM and end around 5:00 PM (Local London Time).

Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies: MSPs, MSSPs, ITSPs and VARs please take the test before November 25 if you wish to qualify for 2020 awards. Channel partners who score within the top 50 highest in the best business practice assessment will win this award. Get complete details about the award. I know this year is off the charts, but maybe answering these 200 assessment questions is a good “at home” exercise to get a deeper and wider perspective of your business practices. Interestingly, many channel partners are completing the assessment with their teams over a video conference. Find something that can help you improve your game in 2021! Just by asking yourself and your team these questions may be enough to uncover fresh ideas!

Britain's Reseller Choice Awards: It's the only industry award that's 100% voted on by Britain's channel partners. Please VOTE NOW for your favourite Vendors and Distributor. Takes less than 2 minutes to vote online. No subjective judging whatsoever. Vendors and distributors with the most votes win. Channel partners nominate and vote. It's a solid annual report card for suppliers because it recognises those who did the best for their partners in 2020 while it encourages others to do better to serve the needs of the channel next year!

We will live stream the event and video chat with each winner

Register now to attend! It’s FREE!