There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically shifted the way the corporate world now carries out their business initiatives. From in-person meetings and events to more casual conversations over lunch, the corporate world has turned virtual to substitute for these once normal business practices that we all surely took for granted.

About a month into the pandemic, Kaspersky’s UK team commissioned a survey to gauge the sentiment within the channel industry about the importance of human touch when it comes to the reseller and vendor relationship. The survey overwhelmingly found that resellers felt the human touch factor, otherwise known< as a friendly and thoughtful partnership approach, was strongly missing from their vendor relationships, causing partners to feel isolated from vendors, among other challenges.