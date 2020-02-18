The Canadian channel partners have spoken. Congratulations to all of the winners of 2019! They got the most votes from the channel. 2019 was an interesting year as channel partners shifted their votes. This was the first time in 12 years that Tech Data did not win the #1 spot of Best Broad-Based Distributor. Synnex took over the top spot with Ingram Micro a very close third.
Cloud distributors are moving up very fast in all areas. ITCloud won for Best Cloud Distributor as well as Product Support and Terms and Conditions. Sherweb won for Best SaaS/Infrastructure. Bluestar won again for Best Speciality Distributor.
Next year we will be highlighting the top 10 Security Vendors and Top 10 Channel Chiefs. Every year, we adjust the 70 categories based on the latest market requirements.
The winners, 2nd and 3rd places of the 2019 Reseller Choice Awards are:
|
|Best Of Category Name
|First Place
|Second Place
|Third Place
|Best 3D Printer
|HP
|3D Systems
|MakerBot
|Best Anti-Spam
|Sophos
|Zerospam
|BitDefender
|Best Anti-Virus
|BitDefender
|Sophos
|ESET
|Best Availability/Delivery (Distributor)
|Synnex
|Bluestar
|Tech-Data
|Best Broad-Based Distributor
|Synnex
|Tech-Data
|Ingram Micro
|Best Business Desktop
|Lenovo
|HP
|Dell
|Best Business Intelligence/Analytics
|Microsoft
|SAP
|Sophos
|Best Business Notebook
|Lenovo
|HP
|Dell
|Best Business Printer
|HP
|Lexmark
|Brother
|Best Business Projector
|Epson
|InFocus
|NEC
|Best Business Router
|Cisco
|Datto
|Ubiquiti Networks
|Best Distributor Channel Event
|Tech-Data
|Synnex
|Ingram Micro
|Best (Cloud) Backup and Disaster Recovery
|Datto
|ITCloud.ca
|SherWeb
|Best Cloud Distributor
|ITCloud.ca
|Sherweb
|Synnex
|Best Cloud Platform as a Service
|Microsoft
|AWS
|Dell
|Best Cloud Storage/Solution
|Datto
|Microsoft
|Solarwinds MSP
|Best Consumer Notebook
|Lenovo
|Dell
|HP
|Best CRM
|Microsoft
|Salesforce
|ConnectWise
|Best Customer Service (Distributor)
|Tech-Data
|ITCloud.ca
|Bluestar
|Best Data Centre
|Microsoft
|4Degres
|F12 Networks
|Best Digital Document Management
|Adobe
|Autodesk
|OpenText
|Best Digital Signage
|Samsung
|LG
|ViewSonic
|Best Emerging Vendor
|Titus
|SecureNow
|Armor
|Best Endpoint Security
|BitDefender
|ESET
|Sophos
|Best Enterprise Telephony
|Cisco
|Yealink
|Polycom
|Best Financial Software/ERP
|Intuit
|Sage
|ACOMBA
|Best Firewall
|Sophos
|Cisco
|WatchGuard
|Best Gaming Desktop
|Asus
|Dell
|Lenovo
|Best Help Desk
|Zendesk
|Salesforce
|Freshdesk
|Best Home Theater Projector
|Epson
|Sony
|ViewSonic – Samsung
|Best Home/Consumer Router
|D-LINK
|Asus
|TP-Link
|Best Infrastructure as a Service
|Sherweb
|Datto
|Microsoft
|Best Interactive Digital Display
|ViewSonic
|Samsung
|LG
|Best IoT Solution
|Microsoft
|Cisco
|AWS
|Best IT Assessment Tool
|RapidFire Tools
|Automate
|Kaseya
|Best Label Printer
|Zebra
|Dymo
|Brother
|Best Messaging Tool
|Microsoft
|Apple
|Skype
|Best Moblie App
|Microsoft
|Waze
|Square
|Best Mobile Device Management
|Microsoft
|Apple
|Sophos
|Best Mobile Scanner
|Fujitsu
|Epson
|Brother
|Best Multi-Function Printer
|HP
|Brother
|Lexmark
|Best NAS
|QNAP
|Datto
|Synology
|Best Online Channel News Media
|E-Channelnews
|CDN
|IT in Canada
|Best Overall Vendor
|Datto
|Lenovo
|Sophos
|Best Password Management
|Passportal (Solarwinds)
|LogMeIn
|IT Glue
|Best Portable Printer
|HP
|Epson
|Canon
|Best Portable Projector
|Epson
|InFocus
|ViewSonic
|Best Portable Storage
|Seagate
|WD
|Buffalo Technology
|Best POS Vendor
|Lenovo
|ELO
|Square
|Best Print Managed Services
|HP
|Xerox
|Brother
|Best Product Support (Distributor)
|ITCloud.ca
|Bluestar
|Tech-Data
|Best Project Management/Collaboration Tool
|Microsoft
|ZOHO
|Freshbooks
|Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM)
|Datto
|Solarwinds MSP
|NinjaRMM
|Best SAN
|HPE
|Lenovo
|QNAP
|Best Scanner
|Fujitsu
|HP
|Brother
|Best Security Vendor
|ESET
|Sophos
|Bitdefender – WatchGuard
|Best Server
|Lenovo
|HPE
|Dell
|Best Service Automation (PSA)
|Datto
|ConnectWise
|Solarwinds MSP
|Best SMB Telephony (VOIP)
|Cisco
|Yealink
|3cx
|Best SMB/Enterprise Network Switch
|Datto
|Ubiquiti Networks
|HPE
|Best Specialty Distributor (Non-Cloud)
|Bluestar
|D&H
|Primespec
|Best SSD
|Samsung
|Kingston
|WD
|Best Tablet
|Apple
|Microsoft
|Samsung
|Best Terms/Conditions (Distributor)
|ITCloud.ca
|Tech-Data
|Bluestar
|Best UPS Battery Backup
|Eaton
|Schneider
|Tripp Lite
|Best Vendor Channel Program
|Datto
|Lenovo
|Zebra
|Best Virtualization Software
|VMWare
|Microsoft
|Citrix
|Best Wide Format Printer
|HP
|Epson
|Canon
|Best Workstation
|Lenovo
|HP
|Dell
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2019 Reseller Choice Awards!
Cloud/SaaS was the biggest topic. We continue to see a steady increase every year. We may soon need to publish a top 100 Cloud vendors!
Top 10 Cloud Vendors were:
1. Microsoft
2. Google
3. Datto
4. VMWare
5. Citrix
6. Solarwinds MSP
7. Salesforce
8. Dell Technologies
9. HPE
10. Kaseya
This year we had three 10-Time Winners:
10X Winners:
Cisco
Fujitsu
VMWare
Three amazing women received the Women In Tech Award:
Women In Tech awards:
This award went to three amazing women leaders who have done incredible things in 2019 to support more women to enter and stay in the Tech Industry. Most people understand that while women make up about half of the population, they only represent about 20% of the workforce in the tech industry.
Natalie Benitah – Microsoft
Deidre Deacon – Viewsonic
Joanne Wilson – Trainer’s Advisory Network
The top award for Best Vendor and Best Channel Program went to Datto.
Microsoft, HP, Lenovo all received several awards and continue to lead in multiple categories year over year.
If your company is getting ranked or winning these awards, it means that your channel partners think that you are doing a great job for them! It also means that we are reaching a significant portion of your partners as part of our larger channel community. Thanking your partners for voting for you and celebrating with your colleagues for a job well done seems obvious. It’s just an award, but when your partners vote for you, it’s special.
Every year, the Reseller Choice Awards gets a bigger following. This year, we sold out the venue again. Book early if you do not want to miss the Awards Gala in 2021. Contact us for sponsorship opportunities. Remember voting always starts in November and ends mid January. The next awards gala will be on February 11th, 2021 (save the date).
Here are the winners of the special thank-you for voting gifts (randomly selected from those who voted).
Paolo Doganieri of DMIB $100 Petro-Canada gas card
Sylvain Pérusse of Infoteck HP 2-in-1 Sprocket
Benoit Timbro of Parro Info $100 Petro-Canada gas card
Again, congratulations to all of the 2019 Winners! It was an honour and absolute pleasure to meet and host everyone at the awards gala. It was truly a fun experience and we look forward to next year!
