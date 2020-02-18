The Canadian channel partners have spoken. Congratulations to all of the winners of 2019! They got the most votes from the channel. 2019 was an interesting year as channel partners shifted their votes. This was the first time in 12 years that Tech Data did not win the #1 spot of Best Broad-Based Distributor. Synnex took over the top spot with Ingram Micro a very close third.

Cloud distributors are moving up very fast in all areas. ITCloud won for Best Cloud Distributor as well as Product Support and Terms and Conditions. Sherweb won for Best SaaS/Infrastructure. Bluestar won again for Best Speciality Distributor.

Next year we will be highlighting the top 10 Security Vendors and Top 10 Channel Chiefs. Every year, we adjust the 70 categories based on the latest market requirements.

The winners, 2nd and 3rd places of the 2019 Reseller Choice Awards are:

Best Of Category Name First Place Second Place Third Place Best 3D Printer HP

3D Systems MakerBot Best Anti-Spam Sophos Zerospam BitDefender Best Anti-Virus BitDefender Sophos ESET Best Availability/Delivery (Distributor) Synnex Bluestar Tech-Data Best Broad-Based Distributor Synnex Tech-Data Ingram Micro Best Business Desktop Lenovo

HP Dell Best Business Intelligence/Analytics Microsoft SAP Sophos Best Business Notebook Lenovo HP Dell Best Business Printer HP Lexmark Brother Best Business Projector Epson InFocus NEC Best Business Router Cisco Datto Ubiquiti Networks Best Distributor Channel Event Tech-Data Synnex Ingram Micro Best (Cloud) Backup and Disaster Recovery Datto ITCloud.ca SherWeb Best Cloud Distributor ITCloud.ca Sherweb Synnex Best Cloud Platform as a Service Microsoft AWS Dell Best Cloud Storage/Solution Datto Microsoft Solarwinds MSP Best Consumer Notebook Lenovo

Dell HP Best CRM Microsoft Salesforce ConnectWise Best Customer Service (Distributor) Tech-Data ITCloud.ca Bluestar Best Data Centre Microsoft 4Degres F12 Networks Best Digital Document Management Adobe Autodesk OpenText Best Digital Signage Samsung LG ViewSonic Best Emerging Vendor Titus

SecureNow Armor Best Endpoint Security BitDefender ESET Sophos Best Enterprise Telephony Cisco Yealink Polycom Best Financial Software/ERP Intuit Sage ACOMBA Best Firewall Sophos Cisco WatchGuard Best Gaming Desktop Asus Dell Lenovo Best Help Desk Zendesk Salesforce Freshdesk Best Home Theater Projector Epson Sony ViewSonic – Samsung Best Home/Consumer Router D-LINK Asus TP-Link Best Infrastructure as a Service Sherweb Datto Microsoft Best Interactive Digital Display ViewSonic Samsung LG Best IoT Solution Microsoft Cisco AWS Best IT Assessment Tool RapidFire Tools

Automate Kaseya Best Label Printer Zebra Dymo Brother Best Messaging Tool Microsoft Apple Skype Best Moblie App Microsoft

Waze Square Best Mobile Device Management Microsoft Apple Sophos Best Mobile Scanner Fujitsu Epson Brother Best Multi-Function Printer HP Brother Lexmark Best NAS QNAP Datto Synology Best Online Channel News Media E-Channelnews CDN IT in Canada Best Overall Vendor Datto Lenovo Sophos Best Password Management Passportal (Solarwinds)

LogMeIn IT Glue Best Portable Printer HP

Epson Canon Best Portable Projector Epson InFocus ViewSonic Best Portable Storage Seagate WD Buffalo Technology Best POS Vendor Lenovo

ELO Square Best Print Managed Services HP

Xerox Brother Best Product Support (Distributor) ITCloud.ca Bluestar Tech-Data Best Project Management/Collaboration Tool Microsoft

ZOHO Freshbooks Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Datto Solarwinds MSP NinjaRMM Best SAN HPE Lenovo QNAP Best Scanner Fujitsu HP Brother Best Security Vendor ESET Sophos Bitdefender – WatchGuard Best Server Lenovo HPE Dell Best Service Automation (PSA) Datto ConnectWise Solarwinds MSP Best SMB Telephony (VOIP) Cisco Yealink 3cx Best SMB/Enterprise Network Switch Datto Ubiquiti Networks HPE Best Specialty Distributor (Non-Cloud) Bluestar D&H Primespec Best SSD Samsung Kingston WD Best Tablet Apple Microsoft Samsung Best Terms/Conditions (Distributor) ITCloud.ca Tech-Data Bluestar Best UPS Battery Backup Eaton

Schneider Tripp Lite Best Vendor Channel Program Datto Lenovo Zebra Best Virtualization Software VMWare Microsoft Citrix Best Wide Format Printer HP

Epson Canon Best Workstation Lenovo HP Dell

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2019 Reseller Choice Awards!

Cloud/SaaS was the biggest topic. We continue to see a steady increase every year. We may soon need to publish a top 100 Cloud vendors!

Top 10 Cloud Vendors were:

1. Microsoft

2. Google

3. Datto

4. VMWare

5. Citrix

6. Solarwinds MSP



7. Salesforce

8. Dell Technologies



9. HPE

10. Kaseya

This year we had three 10-Time Winners:

10X Winners:

Cisco



Fujitsu



VMWare

Three amazing women received the Women In Tech Award:

Women In Tech awards:

This award went to three amazing women leaders who have done incredible things in 2019 to support more women to enter and stay in the Tech Industry. Most people understand that while women make up about half of the population, they only represent about 20% of the workforce in the tech industry.

Natalie Benitah – Microsoft



Deidre Deacon – Viewsonic

