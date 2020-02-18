The Canadian channel partners have spoken. Congratulations to all of the winners of 2019! They got the most votes from the channel. 2019 was an interesting year as channel partners shifted their votes. This was the first time in 12 years that Tech Data did not win the #1 spot of Best Broad-Based Distributor. Synnex took over the top spot with Ingram Micro a very close third.

Cloud distributors are moving up very fast in all areas. ITCloud won for Best Cloud Distributor as well as Product Support and Terms and Conditions. Sherweb won for Best SaaS/Infrastructure. Bluestar won again for Best Speciality Distributor.

Next year we will be highlighting the top 10 Security Vendors and Top 10 Channel Chiefs. Every year, we adjust the 70 categories based on the latest market requirements.

The winners, 2nd and 3rd places of the 2019 Reseller Choice Awards are:

Best Of Category Name First Place Second Place Third Place
Best 3D Printer HP
 3D Systems MakerBot
Best Anti-Spam Sophos Zerospam BitDefender
Best Anti-Virus BitDefender Sophos ESET
Best Availability/Delivery (Distributor) Synnex Bluestar Tech-Data
Best Broad-Based Distributor Synnex Tech-Data Ingram Micro
Best Business Desktop Lenovo
 HP Dell
Best Business Intelligence/Analytics Microsoft SAP Sophos
Best Business Notebook Lenovo HP Dell
Best Business Printer HP Lexmark Brother
Best Business Projector Epson InFocus NEC
Best Business Router Cisco Datto Ubiquiti Networks
Best Distributor Channel Event Tech-Data Synnex Ingram Micro
Best (Cloud) Backup and Disaster Recovery Datto ITCloud.ca SherWeb
Best Cloud Distributor ITCloud.ca Sherweb Synnex
Best Cloud Platform as a Service Microsoft AWS Dell
Best Cloud Storage/Solution Datto Microsoft Solarwinds MSP
Best Consumer Notebook Lenovo
 Dell HP
Best CRM Microsoft Salesforce ConnectWise
Best Customer Service (Distributor) Tech-Data ITCloud.ca Bluestar
Best Data Centre Microsoft 4Degres F12 Networks
Best Digital Document Management Adobe Autodesk OpenText
Best Digital Signage Samsung LG ViewSonic
Best Emerging Vendor Titus
 SecureNow Armor
Best Endpoint Security BitDefender ESET Sophos
Best Enterprise Telephony Cisco Yealink Polycom
Best Financial Software/ERP Intuit Sage ACOMBA
Best Firewall Sophos Cisco WatchGuard
Best Gaming Desktop Asus Dell Lenovo
Best Help Desk Zendesk Salesforce Freshdesk
Best Home Theater Projector Epson Sony ViewSonic – Samsung
Best Home/Consumer Router D-LINK Asus TP-Link
Best Infrastructure as a Service Sherweb Datto Microsoft
Best Interactive Digital Display ViewSonic Samsung LG
Best IoT Solution Microsoft Cisco AWS
Best IT Assessment Tool RapidFire Tools
 Automate Kaseya
Best Label Printer Zebra Dymo Brother
Best Messaging Tool Microsoft Apple Skype
Best Moblie App Microsoft
 Waze Square
Best Mobile Device Management Microsoft Apple Sophos
Best Mobile Scanner Fujitsu Epson Brother
Best Multi-Function Printer HP Brother Lexmark
Best NAS QNAP Datto Synology
Best Online Channel News Media E-Channelnews CDN IT in Canada
Best Overall Vendor Datto Lenovo Sophos
Best Password Management Passportal (Solarwinds)
 LogMeIn IT Glue
Best Portable Printer HP
 Epson Canon
Best Portable Projector Epson InFocus ViewSonic
Best Portable Storage Seagate WD Buffalo Technology
Best POS Vendor Lenovo
 ELO Square
Best Print Managed Services HP
 Xerox Brother
Best Product Support (Distributor) ITCloud.ca Bluestar Tech-Data
Best Project Management/Collaboration Tool Microsoft
 ZOHO Freshbooks
Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Datto Solarwinds MSP NinjaRMM
Best SAN HPE Lenovo QNAP
Best Scanner Fujitsu HP Brother
Best Security Vendor ESET Sophos Bitdefender – WatchGuard
Best Server Lenovo HPE Dell
Best Service Automation (PSA) Datto ConnectWise Solarwinds MSP
Best SMB Telephony (VOIP) Cisco Yealink 3cx
Best SMB/Enterprise Network Switch Datto Ubiquiti Networks HPE
Best Specialty Distributor (Non-Cloud) Bluestar D&H Primespec
Best SSD Samsung Kingston WD
Best Tablet Apple Microsoft Samsung
Best Terms/Conditions (Distributor) ITCloud.ca Tech-Data Bluestar
Best UPS Battery Backup Eaton
 Schneider Tripp Lite
Best Vendor Channel Program Datto Lenovo Zebra
Best Virtualization Software VMWare Microsoft Citrix
Best Wide Format Printer HP
 Epson Canon
Best Workstation Lenovo   HP Dell

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2019 Reseller Choice Awards!

Cloud/SaaS was the biggest topic. We continue to see a steady increase every year. We may soon need to publish a top 100 Cloud vendors!

Top 10 Cloud Vendors were:

1. Microsoft
2. Google
3. Datto
4. VMWare
5. Citrix
6. Solarwinds MSP
7. Salesforce
8. Dell Technologies
9. HPE
10. Kaseya

 

This year we had three 10-Time Winners:

10X Winners:

Cisco
Fujitsu
VMWare

 

Three amazing women received the Women In Tech Award:

Women In Tech awards:

This award went to three amazing women leaders who have done incredible things in 2019 to support more women to enter and stay in the Tech Industry. Most people understand that while women make up about half of the population, they only represent about 20% of the workforce in the tech industry.

Natalie Benitah – Microsoft
Deidre Deacon – Viewsonic

Joanne Wilson – Trainer’s Advisory Network

 

The top award for Best Vendor and Best Channel Program went to Datto.

Microsoft, HP, Lenovo all received several awards and continue to lead in multiple categories year over year.

If your company is getting ranked or winning these awards, it means that your channel partners think that you are doing a great job for them! It also means that we are reaching a significant portion of your partners as part of our larger channel community. Thanking your partners for voting for you and celebrating with your colleagues for a job well done seems obvious. It’s just an award, but when your partners vote for you, it’s special.

Every year, the Reseller Choice Awards gets a bigger following. This year, we sold out the venue again. Book early if you do not want to miss the Awards Gala in 2021. Contact us for sponsorship opportunities. Remember voting always starts in November and ends mid January. The next awards gala will be on February 11th, 2021 (save the date).

Here are the winners of the special thank-you for voting gifts (randomly selected from those who voted).

Paolo Doganieri of DMIB  $100 Petro-Canada gas card
Sylvain Pérusse of Infoteck  HP 2-in-1 Sprocket
Benoit Timbro of Parro Info   $100 Petro-Canada gas card

 

Again, congratulations to all of the 2019 Winners! It was an honour and absolute pleasure to meet and host everyone at the awards gala. It was truly a fun experience and we look forward to next year!

See pictures of the event here or check out the photo gallery:

