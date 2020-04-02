The Frictionless Cloud is inspired by a simple principle: “Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler” [Albert Einstein].

As clients work towards accomplishing their missions, technology should not be a roadblock or a friction point.

TetherView the creator of the Frictionless Cloud, transforms the existing legacy IT infrastructure into a new state of the art environment that will allow businesses to use technology as a tool to deliver the mission.

By minimizing IT Footprint they maintain an agile/nimble structure that will enable new technology quickly and effectively.

The creation of a custom private cloud hosted and managed by TetherView will: