The Frictionless Cloud is inspired by a simple principle: “Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler” [Albert Einstein].
As clients work towards accomplishing their missions, technology should not be a roadblock or a friction point.
TetherView the creator of the Frictionless Cloud, transforms the existing legacy IT infrastructure into a new state of the art environment that will allow businesses to use technology as a tool to deliver the mission.
By minimizing IT Footprint they maintain an agile/nimble structure that will enable new technology quickly and effectively.
The creation of a custom private cloud hosted and managed by TetherView will:
- Never Separate Users From Data
- Eliminate dependency on single points of failure such as: physical computers, specific locations, or specific internet connection
- Include Security, Patching, Compliance, Backup, and DR
- Provide Flat Predictable Pricing
- Be built with the best of breed enterprise system
For more information, please visit www.tetherview.com