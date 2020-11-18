Tehama, an enterprise Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and the fastest, easiest, most secure way to deploy a global workforce, today announced the launch of the Tehama Partner Advantage Program, a channel ecosystem developed to empower partners with the tools and resources they need to facilitate growth alongside Tehama.

The launch of the program comes amid massive customer demand for the company’s Enterprise DaaS platform for remote work environments in the midst of COVID-19. Tehama delivers highly secure virtual offices, rooms, and desktops anywhere in minutes.

Tehama Partner Advantage Program members get seamless access to the platform and the resources they need to target, present, deploy, and sell to customers quickly, all while driving global growth and revenue.

Channel partners within the program can simply and flexibly add Tehama’s best-of-breed offerings to their portfolio, with access to exclusive program offerings and incentives, including Partner tier levels (Registered, Silver, Gold, and Platinum), Deal registration and Referral programs, Training and certifications (which count toward partner tier levels), MDF (Marketing Development Funds), Marketing assets, and collateral.

Tricia Kelly, Director of Channels and Alliances at Tehama, will lead the process of building out the Tehama Partner Advantage Program, taking into account the requirements of and feedback provided by Tehama’s partners. Kelly will lead this effort in addition to her duties of bringing on new and managing existing Tehama partnerships and developing go-to-market strategies with partners to grow revenue and help extend reach globally.

“With years of experience working in different aspects of channel management through a variety of partners, we at Tehama have learned precisely how powerful partnerships can be to achieve common business goals,” says Kelly. “We understand that fostering connections with our partner community will be crucial to not only addressing the increasing demand we have seen in the market, but enhancing our brand, extending our sales footprint, and growing our customer base. We’ve designed the Tehama Partner Advantage Program to be as simple and streamlined as possible so partners can focus on what they do best.”

Learn more about the Tehama Partner Advantage Program here.