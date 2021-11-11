Tech Data has signed a distribution agreement with TCL – the fast-growing Chinese manufacturer of smart TVs with a reputation for delivering high quality at an amazing price. With immediate effect TCL’s compete range of products are available to Tech Data’s retail and webstore customers.

With specialist retail and logistics capability, Tech Data is well-placed to provide the kind of services that retailers and webstores need to optimise sales of consumer products in areas adjacent to mainstream IT, such as smart TVs which are now increasingly seeing cross-over with LFD displays designed for smart signage and collaboration.

The signing of TCL comes at just the right time, said Ryan Thomas, business unit manager, consumer electronics, UK, Tech Data. “A lot of consumers will be looking to upgrade their TV at this time of year and many of the established brands are only available at higher-than-normal prices due to the opposing forces of high demand and constrained supply. TCL is arriving at just the right time. It has a great line-up of TVs at amazing prices. They are raising a lot of eyebrows.”

The TCL range covers screen sizes from 32-inch FHD LEDs to 75-inch 4K QLED televisions, providing something for everyone and all products are now available to order from Tech Data.

Source: Tech Data