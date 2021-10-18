Tech Data has launched a dedicated platform for partners who want to build and develop their managed print business. The OpenMPS programme is designed to provide resellers with a simple and affordable, vendor-neutral solution that will empower them to manage their end customers’ existing office printing devices.

With OpenMPS, resellers can quickly build up their managed print business, says Chris Bates, business unit manager, print and supplies, Tech Data, UK and Ireland. “Tech Data OpenMPS is flexible and not tied to any one vendor. That means partners can offer a simple, cost-effective managed print service to all their customers, protect their supplies business with existing customers, and boost both their regular revenue stream and their profits.”

To enrol in OpenMPS and start offering services to their customers, resellers simply need to request access through the contact form at https://uk.techdata.com/openmps/contact. Once access is given, they can quickly set-up customers and automated shipments of supplies. All that’s required at the customer end is the installation of Tech Data’s Data Collector Agent (DCA) software on their network. This can be done by the partner, or through a download. There are versions for Windows, Macintosh, and Linux.

Tech Data will then proactively monitor print devices and will ship the new supplies to the end-user customer directly – before they run out. Partners subsequently receive a consumption report detailing what has been sent to their customers, and an invoice. The final stage will be for the partner to invoice their own customers for the managed service. OpenMPS partners have special vendor terms, giving them even more potential to boost profits.

Source: Tech Data