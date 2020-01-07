StorONE announced a partnership with Tech Data to deliver All-Flash Arrays as-a-Service. Now users can take advantage of a subscription-based billing model, priced per terabyte, without a long-term commitment. These all-flash arrays support all workloads and deliver best in class performance with complete data protection.

All AFAaaS systems include complete data management and protection features such as unlimited snapshots; support for all storage protocols (block, file, and object) on the same drives; support for iSCSI, Fibre Channel, NFS, and S3; and support for all drive types in the same server. Five configurations are available immediately: 18, 20, 40, 60, and 80 TB, with IOPS ranging from 100,000 up to 600,000.

The All-Flash Array as-a-Service models include built-in data protection and resiliency. Instead of traditional RAID schemes that require long rebuild times and impact performance, S1’s next-generation abstracted architecture accelerates drive rebuild times, eliminates dedicated hot spares, and offers highly granular, user-definable resiliency levels. S1 allows unlimited, nestable, writeable, and persistent snapshots with zero performance impact. Organizations can run random and sequential workloads, cloud-native and legacy applications, and support containers, microservices, and line-of-business applications, together on one shared platform.

Available for 60 percent less than competitively equipped arrays from leading enterprise vendors, AFAaaS models require dramatically less hardware resources to match or exceed competitor’s specs. StorONE’s patented algorithms maximize communication channels and balance between storage and CPU utilization, so users get the full rated IOPS, throughput, and capacity of their media investment. Since there is no need to overprovision, users pay only for the resources needed today, and can seamlessly and transparently add drives as requirements grow.