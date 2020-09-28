Program helps emerging vendors access new resellers for revenue growth

Vendasta, the leading end-to-end platform for companies selling digital solutions to businesses, is partnering with multinational distributor Tech Data and its Security Solutions business to provide vendors with new reseller markets through the Vendasta Platform.

The NexVen Channel Program offers emerging and established product vendors an innovative way to go to market with their products and solutions using the Vendasta Marketplace. Vendasta has an ecosystem of 30,000+ channel partners providing solutions to more than four million small and medium businesses. Through the NexVen Channel Program, vendors are able to streamline go-to-market activities, digitize their solutions, and access new markets. In addition, vendors may also choose to use the Vendasta Platform to drive their marketing automation, customer relationship management, business operations needs, and B2B ecommerce.

“Vendors participating in the NexVen Channel Program are not only unlocking four million potential opportunities through our Marketplace, but they are also being presented with the opportunity to scale their sales, marketing, and project management capabilities using the Vendasta Platform,” said Vendasta Chief Customer Officer and EVP of Sales George Leith.

“Technology and service needs are changing all around the world whether it’s demand for remote business operation tools, or robust data security requirements, or products that help companies better reach end users. The Tech Data partnership ensures vendors and channel partners can extend to meet these evolving needs across the IT and martech channels.”

Learn more about the NexVen Channel Program.