Talkdesk Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, is participating in the global expansion of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) solutions. AWS CCI solutions enable customers to leverage off-the-shelf functionalities powered by AWS machine learning (ML) with their current contact center provider to gain greater efficiencies and deliver increasingly tailored customer experiences — with no ML expertise required. As an AWS Partner, Talkdesk is now widely available to businesses looking for qualified cloud solutions providers with expertise in AWS to help them differentiate through customer experience and innovation.

Talkdesk is expanding its ML offering to provide a wider range of ML-driven options and capabilities through AWS CCI solutions. With the addition of ML innovations from AWS CCI, Talkdesk customers gain a new level of flexibility to augment product capabilities and expand use-cases to satisfy business requirements. Talkdesk customers may now utilize AWS CCI solutions, Talkdesk iQ native AI components, or leverage the flexibility of Talkdesk CX Cloud to combine with other cloud providers’ contact center AI. This agility of choice enables customers to benefit from comprehensive and easy-to-implement AI applications.

Support for AWS CCI is one of the examples where Talkdesk is collaborating with AWS. In addition, Talkdesk and AWS are engaging in co-selling activities as part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program to drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization to reflect the mutual commitment of AWS and Talkdesk.

