Systems integrator Inoapps adds senior talent as it prepares to double in size

Oracle partner Inoapps announces the addition of four new leaders as the company executes on a program to double in size through organic growth and acquisitions.

Inoapps is about to exceed 500 employees across the United States, United Kingdom and Asia-Pacific, with a customer-driven goal to rapidly double in size to 1,000 employees, all focused on helping companies realize the value of Oracle software and technologies.

Debra Lilley, based in Northern Ireland, brings more than 25 years of Oracle consulting leadership to her new role as Inoapps Vice President of Delivery Growth and Excellence. Most recently, she had been the Oracle Human Capital Management Practice Lead for Accenture’s Oracle Business Group Europe. Lilley has served in leadership positions in Oracle user groups worldwide and led the global user input to Oracle Development for Fusion Applications. Lilley has been recognized as an Oracle ACE Director since 2008 and blogs on Oracle independently. She has been involved in over 100 implementations, advising organizations on applications strategy and spoken at over 300 events around the world.

Greg Guido joins Inoapps as Senior Vice President of Application Sales for North America and is based in the United States. He brings 15 years of software experience and holds a B.S. from Northern Illinois University. He spent five years in sales at Oracle and has also worked in the Oracle partner network helping customers see and realize the benefits of Oracle Cloud Applications.

Deborah McFarlane, based in Scotland, brings 20 years of recruiting and business development experience to her new role as Inoapps Head of Talent Acquisition. She also brings insights from her years of experience in the oil and gas sector, a key market for Inoapps.

Duncan Davies, based in the United Kingdom, brings 20 years of Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management and Peoplesoft experience to his new role as Inoapps Human Capital Management Practice Director. He blogs independently about Oracle Cloud Applications and Peoplesoft. He holds a B.S. in Math and Management Science from Keele University.

According to Inoapps CEO Andy Bird, the company is successfully attracting talent through multiple avenues.

“We have the strongest talent in the market—people with great skills and customer focus. To double in size again, we have to attract the best talent so that we can maintain our high level of customer satisfaction,” Bird said. “This means we must not only attract senior people like these, but pursue multiple channels to attract and win those at different stages of their careers. We have long offered a training program for recent university graduates, giving them a rapid way to ramp up their technical skills. We will also continue (and expand) hiring through CodeClan, Scotland’s national digital skills academy. On top of this, we are enjoying an influx of boomerang employees who want to be part of the growth and dynamism we are experiencing. We will continue to evolve as an organization with the specific goal of being the preferred place in the Oracle ecosystem to have a career.”

Inoapps is a global Oracle Partner with a long track record of helping customers realize value from Oracle Cloud applications, technology and hardware, lending consulting expertise to Oracle environments from application-to-disk. Our proven Inoapps OneTeam Methodology ensures project success, while our independent software vendor (ISV) solutions add value to Oracle products. Inoapps has presences in North America, United Kingdom, EMEA, and APAC.

For more information, visit www.inoapps.com.