Syntax, a provider of cloud-managed ERP services, announced its acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program. This designates it as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that helps customers solve complex business needs at any stage of their cloud adoption journey through innovative, end-to-end AWS solutions.

To earn this distinction, Syntax exceeded several milestones that showcased its proficiency managing AWS cloud environments. One of these milestones was its creation of the Syntax AWS Academy, launched in July 2019. In this six-month program, recent college graduates are immersed in the platform’s environment through shadowing and training opportunities before becoming certified as AWS Solutions Architects at Syntax.

“Syntax’s top priority is to help our customers migrate and manage their mission-critical applications and ERP workloads in the cloud, especially now, during this time of rapid digital transformation,” said Christian Primeau , Global CEO at Syntax. “With our extensive ERP on AWS managed services experience, and our unique, serverless platform built on top of AWS, our customers can feel confident that their ERP cloud migrations are in experienced, knowledgeable hands. Being accepted into the AWS MSP Program confirms and solidifies our standing as a dependable, technical and functional services provider that can support customers through their entire digital transformation.”

Other milestones Syntax achieved to earn this designation include:

Building the Intelligent Autonomous Platform (IλP), a serverless mission-critical business application platform, on top of AWS by combining the power and scale of the public cloud with Syntax’s ERP expertise.

Presenting a well-defined and highly detailed customer satisfaction survey that demonstrated positive customer experiences with Syntax’s management of AWS environments.

Developing a robust and highly detailed ERP-focused AWS Well-Architected Framework methodology that has been embedded into the Syntax migration practices.

Creating a Cloud Center of Excellence comprised of highly experienced and skilled personnel to work as a very effective and efficient team.

