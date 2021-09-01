Will this mean higher prices with one competitor out of the way? How will this affect availability? How will credit lines be combined? What will happen to selection? How will vendors be impacted with one less competitor rallying for their business? How will other distributors like Ingram Micro and D&H react? Will it be business as usual?



There are some unanswered questions so we will keep an eye and see how it evolves. Looking forward to hearing from channel partners who had TD and Synnex as their primary suppliers and what that looks like moving forward.



I am also guessing that with our upcoming 16th Annual Reseller Choice Award, the combined votes of Tech Data and Synnex will make TD Synnex the favourite to win. We will see when the winner will announced on February 2022.



We understand the reasons behind mergers and acquisitions but sometimes the outcome is not quite as expected. There is an enormous level of complications starting with their individual systems and how they will come together as one. Good luck with that.



“TD SYNNEX is uniquely positioned in today’s relentlessly transforming technology ecosystem,” said Rich Hume, TD SYNNEX CEO. “As a versatile distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, we’re strengthening our entire portfolio of solutions and raising the bar on the value we deliver to customers and vendors with exceptional reach, efficiency and expertise. It’s an honor to lead TD SYNNEX with a talented team of 22,000 co-workers worldwide.”



“We are pleased to have completed the merger and are focused on integrating our businesses,” said Dennis Polk, TD SYNNEX Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. “We are energized by the enhanced breadth and depth of our offerings and the opportunities ahead of us to deliver superior value to our stakeholders.”



Together, customers and vendors will have huge access to a global distribution platform with product offerings in some of the largest and most profitable product segments. The company should provide the ability to accelerate technology adoption, diversify revenue streams, create cross-selling opportunities and bring to market comprehensive everything as a service offerings.



As part of the merger, Hume underscored TD SYNNEX’ commitment to be a good corporate citizen and the employer of choice in the global IT industry, “Just as TD SYNNEX plays a vital role helping transform the technology landscape, we have an equally important responsibility to have a positive impact on the world. Our focus on corporate social responsibility embodies our commitment to make the world a better place, both today and into the future.”