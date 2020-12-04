EVOTEK is a digital innovator of technology solutions. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to work in 2018 and 2020. For five years straight, from 2016-2020, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal’s Best Places to work and recognized in CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list, CRN’s Next-Generation 250 list, CRN’s Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN’s Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017 as the fastest growing system integrator in the country. In 2020, EVOTEK was named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America.

EVOTEK has recently partnered with Intel to match executives with IT teams looking to overcome challenges and reach their business goals.

Now with the ‘Swipe Right’ program, IT leaders are empowered to select an executive to act as an advisor and IT strategy champion. Together, this chosen executive, EVOTEK’s team and Intel engineers will work to build custom solutions for any organization’s specific IT needs.

“With so many options in the IT space, it can be hard to find the right person that has the attributes, the same expectations, and will actually listen to what you say,” says Jeff Klenner, President at EVOTEK. “We understand that teams are looking for the right match and a partner who will listen, advise and help engineer solutions that enable them and their business.”

EVOTEK has a unique market approach, with each practice led by former client-side executives, each with experience sitting “in the chair.”

