Customers can access the program through the Supermicro STEP landing page with links to participating partners where customers can begin the process of registration. Afterward, customers can link directly to remote Supermicro NVIDIA HGX A100 platforms to test and qualify their advanced workloads.

Supermicro’s advanced high-density 2U and 4U servers feature NVIDIA HGX A100 4-GPU and 8-GPU baseboards. Supermicro’s Advanced I/O Module (AIOM) form factor further enhances networking communication with high flexibility. The AIOM can be coupled with the latest high-speed, low latency PCI-E 4.0 storage and networking devices that support NVIDIA GPUDirect ®RDMA and GPUDirect Storage with NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) on NVIDIA Mellanox® InfiniBand that feeds the scalable multi-GPU system with a continuous stream of data flow without bottlenecks.