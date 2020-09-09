When trying to find out how to hack something, Canadians desire to breach into somebody else’s Wi-Fi the most

The lockdown has inspired people to try new hobbies. For example, in spring, the infamous TikTok social media platform was oozing with dog training, cinnamon rolls, and dance challenges. But some internet users opted for more peculiar hobbies.

The number of Google searches related to the keyphrase “how to hack” went up in April 2020, so experts from NordVPN looked into what exactly people were trying to hack. The results have shown that Canadians were mostly interested in accessing somebody else’s Wi-Fi (40%) or breaking into Facebook accounts (37%).

Surprisingly, Canadians were interested in hacking into someone’s Wi-Fi more than breaking into a Facebook account, which is unlike the global trend. For example, in the US, which is the third largest hub of Facebook hackers, searches related to hacking someone’s Facebook account make upr 46% of all hacking-related searches. Canada comes 13th on both Facebook and Wi-Fi lists.

Daniel Markuson from NordVPN said that hacking into somebody else’s Wi-Fi network might be linked to remote work. As innocent as it may sound, if somebody else gains access to your network, it also means they have access to your browsing history, might take control over your IoT devices, and worse.

The Top 3 countries where people are looking to take advantage of their neighbor’s network include India (23%), Indonesia (13%), and the United States (8%).

The researchers analyzed the monthly search terms and found an average of 171,490 Google searches worldwide on how to hack something.

Facebook comes second on the list of things Canadians want to hack. The reason is that Facebook is the most popular social login to access third-party sites. “According to the Dark Web Price Index, that’s why Facebook accounts sell for $75. Once obtained by a cybercriminal, Facebook accounts can open the gates to Instagram, online stores that hold credit card data, and more,” adds Daniel Markuson.

The rest of the Top 5 things Canadians want to break into include Gmail (12%), email (9%), and Google account (2%).

How to protect your data:

“People may think they are of no interest to hackers. But they are, and research proves it. Your neighbor may be a hacker trying to break into your Wi-Fi network. Your ex-partner may try to get control of your social media accounts. And, of course, a random black-hat hacker will grab any chance to sell your account on the dark web,” says Daniel Markuson.

Hackers are good at finding their ways, whether they search for tips on Google or on the dark web. But you can make it harder for them by following a simple routine of cyber hygiene:

-Use unique and complex passwords for different accounts. Once hacked, your credentials can be checked against other services, such as email or online banking. To help you navigate through the sea of passwords, use a password manager like NordPass, which generates secure passwords and stores them in a protected vault. This applies to your Wi-Fi router too.

-Use two-factor authentication. Just entering a password won’t be enough — hackers would also have to get access to your phone or email.

-Avoid poorly protected public Wi-Fi. If you have to log in to your online account on a network you can’t fully trust, use a VPN like NordVPN to make your connection private. A VPN encrypts all communications passing between your device and the internet so no outsider can intercept it.