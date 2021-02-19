When it comes to digital transformation you can win big or lose big. Recent Gartner articles point that the vast majority of digital transformation projects are failing. Why? Well, the answer becomes clear when you listen to companies like Tr3Dent. The actual technology is only about 20% of the digital transformation journey. 80% is to ensure you get the “why” right out of the gate. If all stakeholders are not included in the process, then the probability of failure increases.

Check out our interview with the CEO of Tr3Dent to understand how to start and continue on the right path to the best version of digital transformation. You could throw some very expensive consultants and hope for the best or you can be smarter to leverage one power tool with the right expertise to do it right.

Visit www.tr3dent.com for more info.