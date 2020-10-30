StorCentric, a global provider of world-class and award-winning data management solutions, announced the general availability launch of its Data Mobility Suite (DMS), the first StorCentric branded software solution. The new all-inclusive software solution enables seamless data migration, data replication, and data synchronization across heterogeneous, mixed media storage deployments – including disk, tape, and cloud. DMS empowers customers to eliminate data silos and move data to the platform and/or environment best suited to meet their IT, business, and budgetary requirements, thereby dramatically simplifying data management while ensuring maximum ROI on all current and future storage investments.

DMS is non-disruptive software that supports vendor-agnostic file migration, replication, and synchronization. Through the use of policies and a user-friendly GUI, DMS streamlines processes and protects data in transit to/from the cloud with SSL encryption. Able to transfer millions of files simultaneously, DMS can be easily deployed on any non-proprietary server.

“Data migration, data replication, and data synchronization can be complicated endeavors that result in creating obstacles, instead of delivering the strategic business value, IT benefits, and budgetary advantages for which they were intended,” said Surya Varanasi, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), StorCentric. “The StorCentric DMS platform allows for seamless movement of data in heterogenous hybrid cloud infrastructures. This capability eliminates vendor lock-in and enables content sharing opportunities.”

For further information, please visit: www.storcentric.com.