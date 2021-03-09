StorCentric announced it has closed 2020 on a high note with a greater than 35% CAGR achieved over the past several years. During 2020, the company continued to grow and diversify its market participation through innovation, with the launch of over eight new products; strategic investment, with the acquisition of Violin Systems; and the strengthening and expansion of customer relationships, while increasing operational efficiencies.

As the events of 2020 forced the world to change in rapid, unprecedented ways, organizations of all types and sizes around the world looked to technology to build and protect enterprise resilience, driving increased demands for data management solutions. To meet these new customer challenges, StorCentric introduced eight new products during the year, including the Unbreakable Backup solution which provides security against the rising ransomware attacks business are facing today. Furthermore in 2020, StorCentric was able to increase operational efficiencies by consolidating its supply chain and leveraging higher product volumes, creating a unified support team and streamlining operations across all functions.

“It goes without saying that the past year will go down in history as challenging for countless reasons. For StorCentric, however, it has been a transformative year,” said Mihir Shah, CEO of StorCentric. “Our tremendous achievements, including product announcements, operational efficiencies as well as our ability to meet our customers’ diverse requirements and exceed their expectations, would not have been possible without our unparalleled global employee team and strategic partners.” He continued, “We look forward to the promise of 2021, and maintaining this exceptional momentum.”

Highlights of StorCentric’s 2020 achievements include:

Corporate Momentum:

– Enterprise customers now total over 7,000 organizations

– Enhanced and diversified solutions portfolio with acquisition of Violin Systems , the company’s fifth acquisition in two years

– Added experienced leaders to the company, including Rob Eggers as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) , and former Brocade CFO, Dan Fairfax together with financial services visionary Manju Agarwal to its Board of Advisors (BOA) Rob Eggers as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)Dan Fairfax

Innovation:

– Unveiled over eight new data management solutions offerings, including its first software-only Data Mobility Suite (DMS) Software Platform , empowering customers to more fully control their data and ensure maximum ROI

– Released the Unbreakable Backup solution to provide security against ransomware attacks

– In addition, the company also introduced:

– Retrospect Backup 17.5 with cloud updates and the latest Apple support

– Unity third generation 3300 and 7900 enterprise-class unified storage

– E-Series 32F Storage Platform the most compact, high density QLC SSD solution on the market

– Retrospect Backup 17 and Retrospect Virtual 2020

– BEAST Platform with new BEAST Elite Models with major performance and connectivity improvements

– E-Series 18F QLC-powered storage

– RoCE and Private Blockchain technology to its Assureon solution