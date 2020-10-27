Spirion, a pioneer in data protection and compliance solutions, announced its Global Alliance Partner Program, a worldwide partner ecosystem committed to simplifying and strengthening the protection of personal data to reduce organizational risk and facilitate compliance with growing data protection regulations. The new program brings together a broad complement of software developers, technology providers, system integrators, and solution providers to extend the functionality of Spirion’s Data Privacy Management Framework, which provides an end-to-end approach to personal data lifecycle management by enabling enterprises to automatically detect and protect personal data based on five fundamentals: Discover, Classify, Understand, Control, and Comply.

“Today’s announcement of our Global Alliance Partner Program will bolster data protection for customers through an ecosystem of tightly integrated solutions to reduce complexity and help enterprises achieve their goals faster and with greater effectiveness,” said Tom Palomaki, Chief Customer Officer at Spirion. “We are committed to partnering with the industry’s leading cybersecurity technology and solution providers to extend the value of our Data Privacy Management Framework through innovative value-add solutions that solve real problems for our customers.”

The Global Alliance Partner Program provides a structured program for collaborative partner engagement and solution development to better serve joint customers with integrated and certified data protection solutions for distributed cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments. The tiered program, which will launch in phases, offers support for Technology Alliance Partners and Solution Provider Partners. Technology Alliance Partners include software developers and technology providers with industry-leading products that complement, integrate, and operate with Spirion’s suite of data protection solutions. Solution Provider Partners include systems integrators (SIs) and value-added providers that are trained and certified by Spirion to identify and implement value-added solutions.

The new program supports Solution Provider Partners and Technology Alliance Partners with product, marketing, sales, and technical resources to accelerate time-to-market for high-value, integrated solutions. Partners gain access to technical enablement resources, including APIs and integration toolkits to speed the build of data integrations; product licenses for testing, certification, and demonstration; product training and technical support; joint marketing opportunities and sales engagements in addition to go-to-market tools.

Spirion is experiencing strong customer demand in international markets and is increasing its presence and channel partnerships in several key regions, including Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The program is available worldwide, and partners are accepted into the program based on their technology leadership and alignment with Spirion’s Data Privacy Management Framework.

For more information, please visit www.spirion.com