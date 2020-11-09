Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, announced significant worldwide growth of MSP Connect, a program for managed service providers (MSPs) to expand market opportunities and revenue streams with Sophos’ portfolio of solutions and services. The growth is fuelled by increasing demand for Sophos’ innovative offerings in protecting against sophisticated and evolving cybersecurity threats.

“Channel partners have a tremendous opportunity to secure organizations from complex ransomware, like the recent Maze, WastedLocker and Dharma attacks, and other threats – including this year’s surge in attack campaigns preying on mounting Coronavirus fears,” said Scott Barlow, vice president of global MSP at Sophos. “MSPs are also increasingly finding themselves under attack through remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional service automation (PSA) tools, misconfigured firewalls and endpoints, and targeted phishing scams. Sophos reduces these risks, and Sophos’ recent growth momentum is a direct reflection of its proven track record in securing partner and customer environments.”

Sophos MSP Connect now supports more than 12,500 global and regional MSPs worldwide, representing a 30% increase since the start of Sophos’ fiscal year in April 2020. MSP billings also increased 56% during that time, with the most significant year-over-year growth in the Americas, Western Europe, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

For more information, feel free to contact Scott at scott.barlow@sophos.com or visit the web site at www.sophos.com/msp