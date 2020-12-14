SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, announced that it now supports SaaS contracts in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. With availability in AWS Marketplace, customers can now quickly leverage SnapLogic’s self-service interface to give both expert and citizen integrators the power to manage all their application and data integration projects on a single, scalable platform.

With SnapLogic, organizations can rapidly move data from hundreds of apps and data sources into Amazon Redshift, with just a few clicks, in order to drive timely insights and quality decisions. Fast integration and accurate analysis are critical elements of digital transformation success. Customers also benefit from a simplified software procurement experience by leveraging their existing payment terms with AWS, and get consolidated billing for all of their AWS services, software, and SaaS product usage.

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.