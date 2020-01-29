SKOUT was launched in 2006, after his CEO saw a lack in cyber security and a lack in organizations to provide this service to SMB businesses as they were increasingly becoming the targets of attacks. The company spent 6 years selling to direct customers but realized the true path to protecting the economy was through managed service providers. Therefore, in January 2019, the company became 100% channel-only. SKOUT augments analyst capabilities with AI and machine learning to find trouble, before trouble finds you. SKOUT can integrate to existing tools and systems, including mainframes and custom applications.

For more information or to become a partner, please visit www.getskout.com or contact partners@getskout.com