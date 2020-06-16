Siemplify, the leading independent provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), announced Siemplify Cloud, the industry’s first cloud-native security operations platform. Reimagined for cloud delivery, Siemplify Cloud enables end-users and MSSPs to hit the ground running and derive value from SOAR faster than ever before, removing much of the complexity involved in deploying, maintaining and operating a SOAR platform.

Built using cloud-native technologies, Siemplify Cloud also makes it easier than ever to secure hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Siemplify Cloud seamlessly connects to native cloud threat detection technologies, traditional detection tools, such as SIEM and EDR, as well as any on-premises tools, effectively bridging the gap between cloud and on-premises security operations to deliver unified incident response at the speed of cloud.

The Siemplify Security Operations Platform combines SOAR with end-to-end security operations management to make analysts more productive, security engineers more effective and managers more informed about the SOC. Trusted by many of the world’s leading enterprises and MSSPs, security teams leverage Siemplify to reduce alert overload, build automated processes that slash response times and measure and improve SOC performance.

Siemplify Cloud is available in the following packages:

Essentials: For smaller security operations teams looking to automate key use cases quickly and easily. Siemplify Essentials includes all pre-packaged use cases, as well as the ability to build custom playbooks. Professional: For larger security operations teams with more advanced security processes and higher alert volumes, Siemplify Professional features unlimited alert volume, playbook creation and includes a dedicated customer success manager. Enterprise: For enterprise SOCs looking to manage large scale security operations from end to end. Siemplify Enterprise includes advanced capabilities, such as crisis management, business intelligence and premium 24/7 support. Service Provider: For MSSPs looking to deliver high-margin, tailored security services to a diverse and demanding customer base. Siemplify Service Provider includes unlimited multi-tenancy, secure remote connectivity to customer sites and a customer portal for complete visibility into managed operations.



For more info, please visit www.siemplify.co