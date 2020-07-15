Sherweb announced a new partnership with Letsignit, a preferred business email signature management platform. This new venture with Sherweb represents Letsignit’s entry into the managed services market. In the coming months, Sherweb partners will be able to offer and deploy Letsignit for clients directly from Sherweb’s dedicated partner portal. Two distinct offerings—freemium and business—will be available for partners to deliver.

“Sherweb is always seeking out exceptional solutions to add to its portfolio,” said Jason Brown, Vice President, Product at Sherweb. “We’re excited to be working in alignment with Letsignit to enhance our partner offerings and provide added value for MSPs and their clients.” Letsignit is the simplest way for businesses to create, manage and generate engagement via professional email signatures. Letsignit’s Email Signature Manager integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 and other suites to create unified, polished, branded business email signatures in a matter of clicks. This easy-to-use tool also enables end-users to add their own custom marketing messages or event banners, effectively transforming sign-offs into a measurable marketing avenue.

Letsignit’s partnership with Sherweb reflects the company’s growing popularity in North America, as well as its desire to help MSPs differentiate their portfolio. “It’s important for us to count on people who are focused on providing very good technical support and training. That’s what we want to do here in the North American market, and Sherweb’s reputation speaks for itself.” said Sébastien Telouk, VP Sales, US and LATAM at Letsignit.