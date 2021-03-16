Sherweb has launched a monitoring, detection and response service, the first in a series of cyber security services offered by its Office Protect solution to support Microsoft’s cloud-based applications.

Office Protect Alliance is designed to help partners deliver modern security services by giving them 24/7 access to a team of experts who actively monitor their tenants’ activity, analyze potential threats and provide guided response actions.

The goal is to collaborate with partners by providing operational support, allowing them to focus their efforts on resolving genuine threats for their clients.

“We do the tedious work of analyzing every situation, eliminating false positives, and researching the required information affordably,” said Guillaume Boisvert, Director of Product Innovation at Sherweb. “That way, partners can do the hero work of intervention for their clients, fully briefed and ready to go. We think our partners will be excited to get an enterprise-grade service in an accessible manner.”

The solution combines Office Protect’s security management software with incident detection and response expertise. Proactive security and MSP empowerment will continue to serve as the pillars of Sherweb’s roadmap for Office Protect across various security layers.

“Clients are more demanding than ever toward their MSPs,” said Boisvert. “They get blamed for every security issue, and the legal implications increase as a result. MSPs need security experts to watch over a critical system like Microsoft 365 24/7. Office Protect Alliance is the easiest way for them to achieve that.”

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) represents one of the fastest growing sectors in the security market. Gartner estimates that 50% of organizations will be using MDR services by 2025. Sherweb’s Office Protect Alliance allows MSPs to easily add this service to their Microsoft 365 offer and fill service gaps to meet their clients’ security needs.

For more information, please visit sherweb.com/security/office-protect/.

Source: Sherweb