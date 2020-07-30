Sherweb has announced it’s moving the 2020 edition of its annual Accelerate conference online. The reimagined virtual gathering now features revamped programming and an increased focus on MSP business growth.

‘In the current context, not being able to meet industry peers in person is a challenge, but also an immense opportunity,’ says Marc-André Fontaine, vice-president of Sales & Marketing at Sherweb. ‘Rather than simply taking the content of the event and dumping it online, we decided to reassess the whole model in order to provide all attendees with even more value – from a safe distance.’

The 2020 iteration of Accelerate is, in fact, a whole series of online events, which have been divided into 3 stages:

Stage I takes the form of a 2-day business plan masterclass with interactive workshops by industry leaders as well as a networking event. Also on the agenda: Sherweb news and roadmap to ensure partners keep thriving in the coming year.

Stage II features personalized strategic sessions by Sherweb’s dedicated experts in order to prioritize challenges, initiatives and core objectives.

And finally, in stage III, registered participants will have the opportunity to follow a training path of their choice in order to dive deeper into their newly established business growth plans. Sherweb and other MSP experts will offer tailored guidance on executing each strategy.

One of those experts is Mark Stuyt from Neural Impact, a Vancouver-based consulting firm focused on the emotional engagement of customers. He says: ‘What Sherweb brings to their partner community, in terms of value, support, programs, products and new ideas, is unique in the industry. The reason we’re so excited about this year’s virtual events is because they’re focused on the one activity MSP business leaders struggle with the most; building a solid business plan. When Sherweb asked us to develop a series of workshop sessions to guide and accelerate its partner community through the business planning process, we jumped at the chance. Neural Impact understands the MSP business model and the implications cloud transformation has on a technology partner’s P&L. Sherweb’s accelerated business plan development track is truly one of a kind. How could we say no to that?’

Attendees can look forward to a rich digital conversation. Registrations are now open and they’re completely free of charge.

‘And we might just have a few more surprises up our sleeves,’ teases Fontaine. ‘All industry professionals with a hunger for growth are sincerely welcome!’

To find out more about Accelerate 2020, please visit: sherweb.com/accelerate