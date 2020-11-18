Sherweb announced it will be offering open APIs to its network of more than 6,000 partners.

The APIs will enable partners to easily integrate their mission-critical software solutions with Sherweb’s partner portal, allowing them to be more efficient and accelerate their business growth.

The first open API for billing will be available to partners next month, December 2020. The interface will allow partners to connect any PSA solution or their own billing tool to Sherweb’s platform.

“This is just the beginning. Over the coming year, we’ll be offering more API services to enhance the experience MSPs and ITSPs have with Sherweb,” said Eric Lacroix, platform product director at Sherweb.

“We’re very excited as the connection between Sherweb and the new APIs will help partners create better products and integrations, and make it easier to sell their solutions. This means they’ll be able to automate many of the time-intensive and manual processes associated with delivering cloud services while reducing operational costs, so that they can focus on their core revenue-generating activities.”

For more information, check out their API webpage.