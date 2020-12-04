Sherweb announced a new partnership with airSlate, the company behind signNow – an e-signature solution designed to simplify the signing and management of documents online, make teams more productive, and easily integrate into the most commonly used apps.

Sherweb‘s philosophy has always been to continuously equip partners with hand-picked resources they need to increase the productivity and simplify the operations of their end clients. In the coming months, Sherweb partners will be able to offer and deploy signNow for clients directly from Sherweb’s dedicated partner portal.

“We‘re always on the lookout for exceptional solutions to add to our cloud portfolio,” said Jason Brown, Vice President, Product at Sherweb. “We’re thrilled to partner up with airSlate and continue building a robust offering aligned with the general productivity needs and the realities of the hybrid workforce.”

airSlate’s partnership with Sherweb reflects the company’s aspiration to help MSPs diversify their portfolio and streamline operations of the modern workforce. signNow empowers organizations to drive productivity, sign and manage digital documents anytime, anywhere, and go paperless. It allows to save time with a faster turnaround on document completion, increase productivity with most documents completed in a day, and improve customer satisfaction scores.

“We are excited about the opportunity and reach that Sherweb has through their vast reseller ecosystem in both Canada and the United States. As more and more people are working remotely, e-signature is applicable to all industries, all sizes, and pretty much every line of business. We are looking forward to scaling our efforts and serving more customers alongside Sherweb,” said Scott Owen, Vice President of Business Development and Channel at airSlate.

Source: Sherweb