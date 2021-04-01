Sherweb announced it has acquired Global Mentoring Solutions Inc. (GMS), a North American support and IT management business that specializes in white-labeled MSP support, such as helpdesk and NOC services.

“Joining forces with GMS adds a lot of value to Sherweb’s offering. We’re continuously looking to add new services that will provide partners with opportunities and resources. By giving MSPs the ability to send support tickets 24/7 directly to a trusted North American partner for first line response and escalation, we’re transforming the way they’re able to scale their capacity and capability,” said Matthew Cassar, Sherweb’s Co-founder and Co-CEO.

GMS, founded in 2000, provides many white-labeled services such as troubleshooting, network monitoring and management to hundreds of thousands of end users on behalf of their partners. These services are compatible with industry leading RMMs and PSAs, so seamlessly integrate into any business that offers managed services. “By leveraging our in-house expertise and infrastructure, partners will be able to reduce overall operating costs, streamline operations and focus entirely on building and providing a compelling managed service offering. Operational effectiveness and cloud expertise are two of the central pillars of our partner program, with the help of GMS we’ll now be able to add even more value to these areas of our business.”

Wayne Goldstein, GMS CEO, is excited about what this move means for partners, and the channel as a whole: “I’m incredibly proud of what my team has accomplished over the past 20 years and am looking forward to following their continued success with the Sherweb family.”

In 2020, Sherweb acquired C2 Enterprise and PurelyHR. These recent acquisitions all enhance Sherweb’s ability to support business transformation and consolidate its position as the true MSP business partner in the channel.