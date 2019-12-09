Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. introduced Canada’s first Windows collaboration display with Microsoft’s Skype for Business certification. The next generation 4K Ultra HD display is designed to support and improve teamwork. The 70″ Class (69.5″ diagonal) interactive display meets Microsoft’s specifications, combining Sharp’s award-winning touch technology and sensors with Microsoft Azure Digital Twins service to monitor collaboration spaces and create ideal working environments.

The Windows collaboration display from Sharp provides businesses with tools to instantly connect and collaborate. The world’s first-ever large format interactive display to achieve Skype for Business certification is paired with an integrated high-quality camera with 4K sensor, a far field microphone and speakers to provide users with a seamless and high-quality audio and video experience. USB-C connectivity also provides a simple single connection, reducing the amount of time spent setting up meeting equipment.

According to Sharp’s report on “Creating the Perfect Meeting Environment,” which reviews the impact of indoor environmental conditions on office worker performance, employers could improve worker performance by 20 per cent by increasing the fresh air supply in offices and meeting rooms. The Windows collaboration display from Sharp has built-in sensors that can connect to the Microsoft Azure Digital Twins IoT platform and other commercially available cloud and subscription services, such as the upcoming Sharp Synappx WorkSpaces, as part of a smart building environment.

These advanced features are part of Microsoft’s vision to bring the power of the intelligent cloud into the workplace, using a mix of AI, IoT, and productivity tools to create a more productive and collaborative environment. Businesses will be able to use this data to improve the management of heating, cooling and room booking systems based on how the space is really used.

The Windows collaboration display from Sharp has been designed to work seamlessly with the familiar Microsoft tools that individuals and organizations will already be using in their workplace. Office 365 provides businesses with a digital hub for teamwork through Microsoft Teams, a platform that brings conversations, content and tools together in one place for easier group collaboration.

The interactive display also offers the ultimate collaborative experience thanks to Sharp’s Pen-on-Paper solution that provides an instant and accurate writing feel close to using a real pen on writing paper. The 10-Point P-CAP Capacitive Touch helps to create this intuitive touch experience which means users feel more confident when presenting.