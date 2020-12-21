Five Ontario schools in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have received $50,000 worth of technology from Sharp Electronics of Canada as part of its Sharp@School pilot program. The company is providing calculators, collaboration and professional displays and air purifiers to ensure students at elementary and high schools have equitable access to tools for learning and to help with student success.

In many cases, access to technology depends on students’ ability to bring their own devices to school. Providing calculators to students in need will help them be successful and reduce distractions from phones.

Sharp has also donated air purifiers for use in classrooms without windows.