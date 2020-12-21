In many cases, access to technology depends on students’ ability to bring their own devices to school. Providing calculators to students in need will help them be successful and reduce distractions from phones.
Sharp has also donated air purifiers for use in classrooms without windows.
In addition, Sharp Electronics of Canada has announced eight new models in its lineup of letter-sized A4 printers for office and home use. The range features compact designs that fit easily into any space, and out-of-the-box copy, print, scan and fax capabilities. These new models are designed with high-performance features typically found on larger machines, delivering the productivity, performance and reliability needed for busy work environments.
The new models include three monochrome multifunction printers (MFPs): MXB557F, MXB427W and MXB467F; three colour MFPs: MXC357F, MXC407F and MXC507F; and two monochrome Single Function Printers (SFPs): MXB427PW and MXB467P.
With speeds ranging from 35-60 pages per minute, these products can integrate seamlessly into any existing office or home environment.
