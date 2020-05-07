Shane Gibson recently did a webinar on Selling and Succeeding in Turbulent Economic Times for the Canadian Professional Sales Association a 20,000 member sales association.

Shane’s key message was “we have been here before.” Economic downturns are challenging but we have experienced a downturn approximately every 7 years since the crash of 1929.

Business leaders and their sales teams already understand that a major shift has occurred, we are in a race to adapt, redirect and thrive.

In the full webinar he covers key strategies to survive and thrive in challenging economic times. These include:

– How to develop and fine-tune your sales process for any environment

– Why the best time to gain market share is in turbulent times

– The power of community and connecting

– How to leverage technology to attract, land and grow key accounts

– Tips and steps to maintaining sanity, health and productivity in turbulent times