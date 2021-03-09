Mainstream data centers require affordable high-performance and high-capacity. Many storage vendors have left these organizations behind, even though they represent most data centers in the world. These vendors have also shifted perceptions on hybrid storage solutions in general and hard disk drive-based storage in particular. Today, Seagate and StorONE are teaming up to deliver a series of next-generation hybrid storage systems that deliver high-performance and high-capacity at affordable prices.

The Seagate Exos AP 5U84 Application Platform is an enterprise storage solution offering high-density, high-capacity, and high performance in an all-in-one, space-saving 5U package. The 5U84 provides dual controllers for built-in high-availability and expandability over 1PB. Future-proofed, the Exos 5U84 supports a variety of deployments. Modular, interchangeable components mean easy upgrades and rapid innovations.

“Seagate Exos AP 5U84 Platform when combined with StorONE is an ideal solution for data centers of all sizes trying to consolidate workloads and reduce storage footprint,” said Gal Naor, CEO, and Co-founder of StorONE. “The Application Platform solution allows us to showcase our investments in the efficient utilization of storage hardware and our next-generation hybrid technology.”

Hybrid storage offers the performance that application owners require and the capacity that IT professionals need, at the price-point organizations demand. StorONE’s S1:Enterprise Storage Platform’s efficient storage engine enables the Seagate Exos AP 5U84 deployment as a mainstream enterprise solution. When combined, the solution delivers over 200,000 IOPS and over a petabyte of capacity for less than $175,000. StorONE leverages the dual-controller architecture to provide active-active performance and extreme high availability. Smaller data centers can enjoy the same hardware availability and enterprise feature set with the Seagate Exos AP 2U12 which is available in a 106TB Hybrid configuration for $36,000

StorONE’s vRAID technology allows organizations to enjoy hard disk drive technology’s cost savings benefits while benefiting from sub-two-hour hard-disk RAID rebuild times. The company’s next-generation hybrid technology enables the organization to use flash and hard disk drives together transparently, saving costs without compromising performance or increasing complexity.

StorONE’s IO Orchestration Engine enables IT to use up to 90% of available capacity without performance impact and enjoy an uncompromising set of data protection features, including cache-less high-performance, integrated high-availability, unlimited snapshots, and cascading replication.

“Seagate continues to innovate in storage systems, flash SSDs, and of course hard disk drives. We are pleased to partner with software companies like StorONE that enable our customers to enjoy the full benefit of these innovations,” Iyer Venkatesan, senior product marketing manager of Seagate.

The Seagate Exos AP 5U84 Application Platform solutions are now available on StorONE’s TRUprice site, enabling the customer to configure and price a solution to meet their needs in four clicks. Complete performance results are available on the 5U84 next-generation hybrid product page, including StorONE’s vRAID rebuild statistics.