Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced support for IT Distribution partners combining industry-leading APC Smart-UPS solutions with Monitoring & Dispatch services to create their own “as a service” offer for their customers. This offer will enable IT Solution Providers to deliver better visibility and proactive maintenance across their customers’ dispersed UPS systems, lower that customer’s operational costs and increase their own recurring revenue streams.

Eighty-two percent of companies have experienced unplanned downtime , an issue which costs the average business $260,000 per hour. IT professionals can’t afford any network downtime. However, the realities of the modern business environment make it challenging to maintain network health. As businesses rescale over the coming months, IT managers will have to maintain hybrid IT and edge environments that are both geographically dispersed and may have fewer on-site IT resources. This UPS as a Service offer provides a simple way to support back-up power needs, especially at the edge for network connectivity, compute, or storage, with predictable lower costs and relief for IT staff.

Developing a UPS as a Service offer also increases the predictability of an IT Solution Provider’s cash flow by expanding service capabilities and providing recurring revenue streams with supporting customer financing. The solution is based on a flexible, modular approach which allows IT Solution Providers to consider how much control the customer needs and helps them choose the level of Monitoring & Dispatch services that are right for their business.

Schneider Electric is proud to provide personalized assistance to IT Solution Providers to ensure they have the support they require to server their clients. Flexible customer financing options are available through distributors, including Tech Data, D&H, Ingram Micro and SYNNEX.

To learn more about the benefits of UPS as a Service and plan options to fit your business, please contact your IT distributor or visit www.se.com

