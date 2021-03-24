Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced the Edge Software & Digital Services Program, a complete suite of financial incentives, support tools and certifications for IT solution providers to create a Managed Power Services practice. The new program, created in response to the significant growth of edge computing, enables IT solution providers to establish recurring revenue streams by offering remote monitoring and management of physical infrastructure across their customers’ networks utilizing Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT Software & Digital Services. The Edge Software & Digital Services Program is part of the award-winning mySchneider IT Solutions Partner Program, formerly known as the APC Channel Partner Program.