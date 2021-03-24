Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced the Edge Software & Digital Services Program, a complete suite of financial incentives, support tools and certifications for IT solution providers to create a Managed Power Services practice. The new program, created in response to the significant growth of edge computing, enables IT solution providers to establish recurring revenue streams by offering remote monitoring and management of physical infrastructure across their customers’ networks utilizing Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT Software & Digital Services. The Edge Software & Digital Services Program is part of the award-winning mySchneider IT Solutions Partner Program, formerly known as the APC Channel Partner Program.
Core components of the Edge Software & Digital Services Program include:
- Lifecycle rebates – an on-going financial incentive for IT solution providers to reinvest in their business
- Step-by-step, operational e-guide – “The Essential Guide to Growing Your Business with Managed Power Services”
- Certification paths – educational courses designed to increase technical and business acumen related to digital remote monitoring software and service options
- EcoStruxure IT Software and Digital Services – access to Schneider Electric’s flexible portfolio providing advanced, 24/7 remote monitoring, and remote and on-site support
