Most vendors and channel partners are challenged with doing any type of digital marketing. The effort from both sides can be heavy and costly. Relevize is looking to change that. Vendors can leverage this through-channel digital marketing automation platform to create campaigns on behalf of their channel partners.

The partner can also customize the campaign. Once ready, the vendor presses go and pays for the ad campaign on the social network as usual. Once executed, the campaign prospects the target audience and drives leads back to the partner and vendors for follow up. Rinse and repeat.

The vendor pays an annual fee per partner to access the tool and can execute as many campaigns they wish. To learn more, see www.relevize.com