Samsung announced enhancements to its Ascend Partner Portal, the company’s ‘one-stop-shop’ for channel partners to access essential Samsung sales programs and partner resources. The portal has been revamped with new innovations that improve user experience and sales expertise including: personalized viewing options, automated marketing capabilities, and a greater focus on partner rewards and incentives.
Samsung has regularly updated the Ascend Partner Portal based on feedback from its Partner Advisory Board, which led to an 85 percent increase in registered users since the portal came online¹. Key feedback included a request to provide a single source for all necessary materials in order to simplify the ease of doing business with Samsung.
The Ascend Partner Portal’s new enhancements focus on boosting partner experience and productivity. These include:
- Personalized Customer Interface: Samsung now tailors information specific to each visiting partner, with separate interfaces dedicated to partners selling solutions for Mobile, Display, or both. Users can easily view content that’s specific to their product focus, such as datasheets, brochures and sales presentations, enabling partners to gain faster access to the resources they need to increase business opportunities.
Automated Marketing Engine: Ascend houses co-branded assets, social media posts and customizable marketing campaigns that are ready-to-use for all partners. Now, instead of re-creating materials, resellers have access to a one-stop-shop of ‘plug-and-play’ marketing assets to help expedite the process and ensure partners are delivering a consistent message to customers. As a result, partners reduce time spent creating and circulating marketing content for each campaign, and instead have a streamlined way to accelerate demand for custom-tailored solutions.
New Loyalty Points Program: Going beyond standard SPIF rewards, a new points program encourages partners to take action on the site, such as submitting a deal registration, completing a training certification or launching a marketing campaign. To track all of this, sales leaders have access to advanced reporting capabilities so they can review team performance including training certifications, deals registered, opportunities, and more.
- Samsung continues to look for new opportunities to progress its offerings so it can continue to meet the shifting needs of its partners. The enhanced Ascend portal provides an improved partner experience that encourages partners to discover more opportunities and drive sales.