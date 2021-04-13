Samsung announced enhancements to its Ascend Partner Portal, the company’s ‘one-stop-shop’ for channel partners to access essential Samsung sales programs and partner resources. The portal has been revamped with new innovations that improve user experience and sales expertise including: personalized viewing options, automated marketing capabilities, and a greater focus on partner rewards and incentives.

Samsung has regularly updated the Ascend Partner Portal based on feedback from its Partner Advisory Board, which led to an 85 percent increase in registered users since the portal came online¹. Key feedback included a request to provide a single source for all necessary materials in order to simplify the ease of doing business with Samsung.

The Ascend Partner Portal’s new enhancements focus on boosting partner experience and productivity. These include: