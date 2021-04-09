Saltworks, an application security company building world-class AppSec programs from policy to production, released 2020 momentum details that include a 70 percent year over year revenue increase, with 15 percent happening amidst the global pandemic, as well as a 23 percent increase in employees. In the same time period, Saltworks doubled customer volume (since 2018) and forged new partnerships that support application security programs for companies in energy, financial services and insurance, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology services, and retail.

Saltworks also highlighted enhanced features of SaltMiner, its enterprise application security management solution that provides visibility into app health, risk and compliance throughout the development lifecycle. SaltMiner is the first true enterprise application security management solution and data warehouse that combines security test data from anywhere and simultaneously serves as a result reporting repository.

“Although COVID-19 expedited application security transitions for companies, especially as the need for hybrid remote teams grew quickly, Saltworks had been seeing a steady increase in demand since early 2019,” said Dennis Hurst, founder and president of Saltworks. “In 2021, Saltworks will continue to expand software development staff and AppSec engineers, strategic partnerships and SaltMiner capabilities to exceed application lifecycle needs worldwide.”

Complementary to Saltworks’ relationship with customers is an advancing technology partner program that includes companies like Sonatype and Micro Focus, as well as joint venture company Orasi, and others. In select engagements, Saltworks collaborates with partners to build progressive application security programs for global enterprises.

For more information on Saltworks, its customers and partners, or SaltMiner, visit https://www.saltworks.io/.