Salsify, the commerce experience management platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, announced the launch of its partner program for agencies, systems integrators, and consultancies. The new program extends digital shelf excellence to brand manufacturers across the globe through a combination of Salsify’s best-in-class technology platform and professional services from the partner ecosystem.

“Brand manufacturers need to accelerate digital shelf efforts immediately if they want to keep pace with the rapid changes in consumer behavior. Such an acceleration can only happen when they take advantage of the best technologies and expertise available,” said Dan Herman, SVP, Partners & Alliances at Salsify. “Digital shelf transformation is an unprecedented opportunity for Salsify partners. I am thrilled to see partners rapidly scaling their Salsify practice in response to growing demand, and the integral role they are playing in our customers’ success.”

The program offers tiered levels of benefits for partners to take advantage of across a host of initiatives. Examples of such benefits include:

Access to the Salsify Certification Program , in-depth education and training across the various components of the Salsify platform

Co-marketing opportunities, such as case study development, demand generation and PR activities

Dedicated enablement and support resources

The announcement follows a year of rapid growth for Salsify’s partner initiatives. The company doubled the number of partners in 2020 and more than doubled internal headcount to support partners, resulting in triple the amount of new revenue generated by partners compared to 2019. Global efforts also saw tremendous uptick, with more than half of Salsify’s EMEA customers now working with Salsify’s partner ecosystem. The success culminated with the promotion of Herman, formerly Vice President of Retail at Salsify, to his new expanded role in December .

