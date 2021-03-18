SaaS Alerts announced that it has closed a round of funding totaling $1.2 Million. Most notably, the round was led by MSP industry veterans including Gary Pica, David Bellini, Adam Slutskin, Paul Cissel, Pete Peterson, Kevin Lancaster, Paul Brady, John Barrows and Michael France.

“The technology landscape has been evolving for a while, but the rate of change has been hastened by the pandemic. Now more than ever, MSPs need to realize the importance of protecting the SaaS applications which they and their customers use daily. Based on this transformation, I feel like SaaS Alerts is the right solution at the right time for the MSP community”, said David Bellini, Co-Founder of Connectwise and CFO for ConnectOn.

“When we started our fundraising efforts, it was important for us to bring in investors who truly understand the MSP industry and how it’s changing. We now feel like we have a dream team of investors who have seen the industry evolve and know exactly where it’s headed. Receiving investment from such an impressive group of MSP veterans is a real endorsement of our vision and mission at SaaS Alerts,” said Jim Lippie, CEO of SaaS Alerts.

SaaS Alerts will use the funding to further its development activities and incorporate many of the additional features being requested by its existing partners, in addition to sales and marketing initiatives. The unified SaaS alerting and monitoring platform is currently processing over two million events per day and growing rapidly to support its expanding list of MSP partners, allowing those MSPs to add more value to their client relationships and to build incremental recurring revenue.

