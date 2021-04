Check out what the following channel leaders had to say… CRO Aptum, VP Partner Sales and Alliances of Alert Logic, CMO of Cameyo, Co-Founder of CoSell, and Founder of Saltworks Security. Plus how CompuCom will be dishing out over $20 Million for a breach, final speaker line up for our “MSPs Thriving in a Digital-First Economy” event on April 21 announced (awesome content for all MSPs and Vendors to up there digital and social selling game). And, more…