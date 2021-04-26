A very big week with our online event on MSPs Thriving in a Digital-First Economy. If you want to watch the 2.5-hour recording of the sessions then request at editor@e-channelnews.com. It’s going to help you move the needle up on your digital selling and marketing game! Interviews with VP and CTO of KnowledgeLake a 4X Microsoft Partner Network partner of the year for content management on Azure – Microsoft’s Cloud Computing Platform, CEO of Deep Sentinel with what I believe to be a quantum leap in video security surveillance. Co-Founder of start-up Zandar Kardian that monitors occupant density in buildings, elevators etc – ideal for distancing restriction requirements. Women In Tech interview with Theresa Caragol on her incredible journey in tech. Registrations for our Cyber Security 2-hour Live Broadcast is now open https://channelnext.ca See a hacker demonstration, SOC debate and some leading edge security vendors. Webroot and OpenText Threat Report and my article on why Brute Force Automated Marketing has to stop. Don’t forget the message of Earth Day – we will be announcing some new sustainable business practices for the channel community very soon.

