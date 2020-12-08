Riverbed announced expanded product capabilities and strong market momentum of Client Accelerator, with nearly 100% sequential growth, as IT organizations look to accelerate business-critical applications and performance of remote employees as increasingly more employees Work From Anywhere.

Delivered in a software form factor, Client Accelerator extends best-in-class optimization and acceleration technology all the way down to the end user – laptops or desktops – eliminating performance problems caused by network congestion, latency, and increasingly unpredictable last-mile networks, providing accelerated access to on-prem, IaaS, or SaaS-based applications, even in less than ideal user conditions and regardless of location. Client Accelerator reduces network data congestion by up to 99% and offers up to 10x faster and reliable performance for business-critical SaaS apps, on-prem applications and IaaS cloud workloads. As a result, the user experience of business-critical applications significantly improves along with employee productivity.

Client Accelerator feature enhancements include added support for scaling up to 200k clients per customer instance, new reporting APIs and enhanced integration with Riverbed SaaS Accelerator, which eliminates network inhibitors that impact the user experience of key SaaS apps such as Office 365 and Microsoft Teams Live Events and Stream Video, Salesforce, Box, ServiceNow and more. In addition, both SaaS Accelerator and Client Accelerator will be available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace beginning in November 2020.

By eliminating performance problems caused by network latency, congestion and unpredictable competition for last-mile network access, businesses can move from remote workforce triage to achieving improved customer/client/employee satisfaction, faster time to market, increased pipeline/revenue, improved reputation and lower cost/risk to the business. Organizations globally, across all industries have been deploying Client Accelerator to accelerate the performance of their remote and hybrid workforces.

